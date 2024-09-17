 Top
Girl inmates allege misbehavior by warden’s husband

Andhra Pradesh
Vadrevu Srinivas
17 Sep 2024 5:57 PM GMT
Girl inmates allege misbehavior by warden’s husband
B. Sashikumar, husband of a private hostel warden, allegedly misbehaved with girl inmates in the hostel. (Image: DC)


Kakinada: B. Sashikumar, husband of a private hostel warden, allegedly misbehaved with girl inmates in the hostel. The hostel provides free accommodation to 35 girl inmates studying in high school and intermediate classes.

Recently, Sashikumar entered the hostel proposing he would teach girls Photoshop in computer learning and photography. Some girls did not agree to hios proposal.


However, some girls agreed to learn and he wanted them to come to Bapatla where he harassed them. The girl students alleged that Sashikumar made advances and when they refused, he beat them up severely.


He allegedly took a girl to his house and brought her back to the hostel after 48 hours. The girls alleged that Sashikumar had two wives and one wife is running the hostel while another runs his photo studio.

Eluru DSP D. Sravan Kumar told Deccan Chronicle that the hostel is run in the name of a “Seva Ashram’’ free of cost, He said an investigation is going on.
Eluru Two Ci Y. V. Ramana said the girls lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday and a case was registered against Sashikumar


Vadrevu Srinivas
About the AuthorVadrevu Srinivas
I am Vadrevu Srinivasa Prasada Rao, employed as a Sr.Reporter, based at Kakinada in Rajamahendravaram Bureau of Deccan Chronicle. My focus areas include feature stories, crime, and politics, cultural, environment, Irrigation, Sports and other General Stories coverage.

