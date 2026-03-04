 Top
Girl Chokes to Death After Balloon Gets Stuck in Throat

Andhra Pradesh
4 March 2026 11:25 PM IST

Family members rushed her to the government hospital in Guntur.

A four-year-old girl died after a balloon got lodged in her throat at Peda Kakani in Guntur district on Wednesday.

The child, identified as Sirisha, was playing with a small balloon when it accidentally got stuck in her throat, causing her to lose consciousness.

Family members rushed her to the government hospital in Guntur. Doctors removed the balloon and provided emergency respiratory support, but she succumbed despite efforts to revive her.

DC Correspondent
