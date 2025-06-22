Girl, 10, Burned with Hot Ladle over Phone Theft Suspicion

Tirupati: A 10-year-old girl sustained serious burn injuries after allegedly being assaulted with a hot ladle by neighbours at Kakarladibba in Kudithepalem village under Indukurupet mandal in Nellore district on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was attacked on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone. She had been living with her maternal aunt, Sannari Manikyam, after being abandoned by her mother at a young age. Her mother, Venkata Ramanamma, is reported to have remarried and left the child in her sister’s care several years ago.

Local residents, upon finding the girl crying in pain with multiple blister wounds caused by a heated metal object, alerted the police. She was shifted to the Indukurupet Government Hospital for treatment.

Following preliminary investigation, a case has been registered against four individuals, including her aunt, for suspected physical abuse and cruelty. Further investigation is underway.