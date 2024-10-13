GHMC Sec'bad Zone plans to improve infrastructure, beautify city

Hyderabad: The GHMC Secunderabad zone has proposed works related to improving infrastructure, preserving and highlighting cultural and historical landmarks, as well as beautification works.

A part of this plan is to develop parking facilities, cycle tracks, install street furniture and landscaping. Also in the works are plans to construct skywalks, mini-stadiums, cultural centres, sport complexes and civic buildings.

The GHMC also plans to develop walkways, musical fountains and development of waterfronts. The corporation said it would encourage public art installations and murals.

A source said agencies had been invited to execute this project. A comprehensive plan with detailed designs, infrastructure layouts will be prepared and it will be integrated with the development of existing infrastructure.

Residents, businesses, and other stakeholders will be involved before the project is finalised. “ We will keep in mind the needs of the specially-abled and plan for pedestrian-friendly spaces, accessible pathways, and public transportation options,” said a GHMC official.