Ghibli Art Takes Over Social Media, Sparks AI Copyright Debate

Visakhapatnam: A new social media trend, “Ghibli art,” has taken the internet by storm, allowing users to transform their photos into artwork resembling Studio Ghibli's signature hand-drawn style. The phenomenon has not only gone viral but has also triggered discussions on AI-generated content and copyright issues.

Over the past 24 hours, the term “Ghibli” has dominated trending lists across major platforms, with users sharing their AI-generated images. The style, reminiscent of Studio Ghibli's renowned animation aesthetics, has captivated many, with some claiming their transformed images look better than the originals.

Beyond casual users, influencers have started sharing alternative ways to create these images, and meme creators have embraced the Ghibli aesthetic. Celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Nani, and Keerthy Suresh, have also joined the trend by posting Ghibli-style movie posters.

Studio Ghibli, founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, is globally acclaimed for its meticulously hand-drawn animation. However, the AI-driven trend has stirred controversy, particularly after Miyazaki’s past remarks on artificial intelligence resurfaced. In the documentary series NHK Special: Hayao Miyazaki — The One Who Never Ends, Miyazaki strongly opposed AI-generated animation, calling it "an insult to life itself."

His comments have reignited debates over AI and copyright, as platforms enabling “Ghibli portrait” conversions allow users to recreate the studio’s artistic style with just a simple photo upload. Questions about whether AI-generated Ghibli art violates intellectual property rights remain unanswered.

Despite the controversy, social media reactions remain largely enthusiastic. One X user joked, “People prefer their Ghibli versions because they can’t stand their real faces.” Another shared, “I paid Rs 2000 for unlimited edits because OpenAI allows only three per day.”

As AI continues to evolve, the Ghibli art trend highlights the growing tension between technological innovation and traditional artistry. Whether this trend will lead to stricter copyright regulations or remain a fleeting internet sensation remains to be seen.