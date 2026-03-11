Ghee Worth Rs.1.4 Cr Lost as Tanker Overturns Near Chitravathi Bridge

Kadapa: Ghee worth nearly ₹1.40 crore was lost after a tanker carrying the consignment overturned near the Chitravathi bridge in Kondapuram mandal of YSR Kadapa district on Saturday.

According to police, the tanker carrying about 21,000 litres of ghee was travelling from Pune to Tirumala when the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a curve near the bridge. The vehicle overturned, spilling a large quantity of ghee onto the ground.

Soon after the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and collected the spilled ghee in buckets and containers. Officials said only about 4,500 litres remained in the tanker after the mishap.

The value of the ghee lost in the incident has been estimated at around ₹1.40 crore. Kondapuram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.