 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Ghee Tanker to Tirumala Overturns

Andhra Pradesh
9 March 2026 12:53 AM IST

According to police, the tanker was travelling from Pune to Tirumala when the driver lost control soon after crossing the Chitravathi river bridge, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Ghee Tanker to Tirumala Overturns
x
Locals rushed to the spot with buckets and containers and collected the spilled ghee before police arrived. (Representational Image: DC)

Kadapa: A tanker carrying ghee to the Tirumala temple overturned near the Chitravathi bridge in Kondapuram mandal of YSR Kadapa district on Sunday night, leading to spillage of the consignment.

According to police, the tanker was travelling from Pune to Tirumala when the driver lost control soon after crossing the Chitravathi river bridge, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Locals rushed to the spot with buckets and containers and collected the spilled ghee before police arrived.

Police later brought the situation under control and prevented further collection. The driver and the cleaner sustained minor injuries.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh andhra pradesh news Tirumala Tirupati 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X