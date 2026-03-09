Ghee Tanker to Tirumala Overturns

Kadapa: A tanker carrying ghee to the Tirumala temple overturned near the Chitravathi bridge in Kondapuram mandal of YSR Kadapa district on Sunday night, leading to spillage of the consignment.

According to police, the tanker was travelling from Pune to Tirumala when the driver lost control soon after crossing the Chitravathi river bridge, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Locals rushed to the spot with buckets and containers and collected the spilled ghee before police arrived.

Police later brought the situation under control and prevented further collection. The driver and the cleaner sustained minor injuries.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.