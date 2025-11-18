Ghee Adulteration: SIT Begins Questioning Of Chinna Appanna

TIRUPATI: The Special Investigation Team has begun questioning Kaduru Chinna Appanna, the former personal assistant of ex-TTD chairman and YSRC MP, Y.V. Subba Reddy, in the Tirumala ghee adulteration case.

Appanna was brought to the SIT office in Tirupati on Monday after the Nellore ACB Court granted five days’ custody to the investigation team.

Appanna was arrested on October 30 as Accused No. 24. He allegedly played a key role in the ghee procurement process and influenced the contractors. He maintained regular contact with the suppliers and received kickbacks, as per the charges read against him in the court.

Appanna is suspected to have demanded a commission from Bhole Baba Dairy, one of the suppliers. When the company did not agree to this, he reportedly pushed for a second quality inspection that led to the firm’s disqualification. The contract was later awarded to another supplier at a higher price.

The SIT believes Appanna benefited financially from the process. He likely received about `50 lakh through hawala channels in multiple installments, the court was told.

The SIT said it would question him to gather clarity on how the contracts were handled, his communication with the suppliers and the financial transactions linked to the case. The inquiry also aims to establish how adulterated ghee was supplied for preparing the Tirumala laddu prasadam and whether lapses occurred due to negligence or deliberate involvement of individuals.

The questioning would continue until November 21.