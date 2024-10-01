Ghee adulteration: Minister Dola warns of stern action

Kurnool: Social welfare minister Dr. Dola Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy has confirmed reports of ghee adulteration in the Tirumala Laddu and assured that those responsible will face consequences. Speaking in Prakasam district on Tuesday, he expressed support for the Central investigation agency’s involvement in the ongoing inquiry.

During the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions in Surareddypalem and Vallur villages, the minister underscored the state government’s commitment to the welfare and development of underprivileged communities. He noted that Andhra Pradesh offers the highest social pension in the country and stated that new pensions would be granted to eligible beneficiaries this month, as the verification process is currently underway. He assured that all deserving individuals would receive government welfare benefits.

Additionally, the minister announced the launch of free training programmes for SC and ST students, along with hostel accommodations for 5,000 individuals across the state to boost employment opportunities. He also confirmed that free gas connections would be provided to eligible beneficiaries in line with election commitments, ahead of the Diwali festival.