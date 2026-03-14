Ghana I-Day Celebrations Held at AU

Visakhapatnam: The Ghana Students Association in India organised Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations on Saturday at Andhra University.

The event was organised with the support of the office of the dean of international affairs, Andhra University, and the Rotaract Club of Vizag Champions.

Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, High Commissioner of Ghana to India, attended the programme as the chief guest. Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, first secretary (trade, tourism and culture) at the Ghana High Commission, along with Andhra University vice-chancellor Prof G.P. Rajasekhar, dean of international affairs Prof. S. Paul Douglas, and Visakhapatnam commissioner of police Shankha Brata Bagchi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso acknowledged the growth of Indian universities over the years, noting that they have become major destinations for scholars from Africa and across the world. He also reiterated the long-standing friendship between India and Ghana.