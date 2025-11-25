Germany Eyes New Space Partnership With India Blurb: Top German Delegation Visits Isro, Seeks Collaboration On Human Spaceflight And Quantum Tech

Nellore: In a significant diplomatic and scientific development, a high-level German delegation has conveyed its strong interest in partnering with ISRO on some of the most cutting-edge frontiers of space exploration.

Responding to a request from the Embassy of Germany, ISRO hosted a visit by a 7-member delegation led by Dr Silke Launert, State Secretary to the federal minister for research, technology and space, at Antariksh Bhavan in Bengaluru on November 19.

The delegation—comprising senior officials from Germany’s the federal minister for research, technology and space, along with representatives from the German Consulate in Bengaluru—held detailed talks with ISRO chairman Dr V. Narayanan and the scientists of the organisation.

During discussions, the German side expressed a clear desire to collaborate with ISRO in multiple frontier domains, including, Human spaceflight, In-situ resource utilisation (ISRU), Quantum communication, Industry-level cooperation and joint technology development.

Both sides agreed to advance the dialogue through expert-level working groups, with the goal of preparing a detailed implementation roadmap for each area of collaboration.