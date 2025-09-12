Geetha Caste Placed in S. No. 4 of BC– B List

Kakinada: Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash said the state government has amended serial number 4 in BC – B list in favour of Geetha castes.

In this regard, he thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for issuing the gazette notification.

The minister said as per the notification, officials should not mention Gouda while issuing the Geetha caste certificates. He underlined that accordingly, the government has instructed officials to change the software for affecting these changes.

Subhash called upon BCs to take a part vigorously in the development activities taken up by the state government.