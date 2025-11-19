GCC Announces Higher Rates For Coffee; Arabica Parchment To Fetch ₹450

VISAKHAPATNAM: Coffee procurement rates for the 2025-26 season have been fixed at ₹450 per-kg for Arabica Parchment, ₹270 per-kg for Arabica Cherry, and ₹170 per-kg for Robusta Cherry.

The decision was taken at the apex committee meeting held on Wednesday at the Girijana cooperative corporation (GCC) head office in Visakhapatnam, chaired by the director of the tribal welfare department, S Bhargavi.

The new prices signify an upward revision compared to last year’s rates of ₹400 for Arabica Parchment, ₹250 for Arabica Cherry and ₹160 for Robusta Cherry. Officials said the increase was made in line with international coffee prices and with the welfare of tribal farmers in mind.

Vice chairman and managing director of the GCC, Kalpana Kulmari, said the revised rates would strengthen the livelihoods of tribal coffee growers. GCC staff would raise awareness among farmers in the Paderu Agency about the new procurement prices, she said and urged growers not to sell their produce at lower rates.

GCC staff would travel to remote rural areas of the agency to collect coffee directly from farmers. Procurement would be done with accurate weighing through electronic scales, and payments would be deposited into farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours.

A dedicated phone number, 7013070990, has been provided at the GCC headquarters, for purchase-related queries and complaints.

The meeting was attended also by ITDA Paderu project officer Thirumani Sri Pooja, coffee board market intelligence unit head Pradeep Babu, general Manager Umadevi, and senior manager Srinivasa Rao.