Gates’ Praise Is Global Endorsement Of Naidu’s Vision: Palla

VIJAYAWADA: Appreciation expressed by Bill Gates for chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s technology-driven governance model is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh, said Telugu Desam state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday.

The Microsoft founder’s recent visit to the Real-Time Governance Society centre at the state secretariat, Palla said, was itself a significant global recognition of Naidu’s long-standing administrative vision.

According to Srinivasa Rao, Bill Gates showed keen interest in the governance framework explained by the chief minister, underscoring the growing international attention towards AP’s digital initiatives.

Describing it as a rare blend of technology and public service, Rao said Gates praised Naidu as a leader with a global outlook, “who has seamlessly integrated digital governance into everyday public life.”

He said, “Drawing from his exposure to governance systems worldwide, Gates observed that very few leaders translated digital transformation from theory into effective ground-level execution. The RTGS mechanism, enabling swift decision-making and real-time responsiveness, was cited as one a prime example.”

Srinivasa Rao said the Gates Foundation’s willingness to partner with AP in achieving ‘Swarna Andhra Vision–2047’ reflected strong international support for AP’s long-term development roadmap.