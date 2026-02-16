Bill Gates Lauds AP CM’s Tech Vision During State Visit

Amaravati: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Monday praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for being someone who believed in digital technology more than himself, recalling how the CM "painted a vision" of how governance could be done better using advanced tools at their first meeting.

The Gates Foundation Chairman was at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Monday at the state government's invitation, for discussions on strengthening cooperation in health, agriculture, education and technology-driven governance initiatives.

During his visit, Gates observed that tax collection has risen "exponentially" nationally through GST, an official press release said. Further, Gates enquired about the Sanjeevani project, a health record digitisation programme being carried out with the Gates Foundation at Kuppam in Chittoor district. Similarly, he checked how parameters such as blood sugar, diabetes and other medical tests are being recorded, and appreciated that the Sanjeevani project is being executed "well", the release said.

With the use of AI, Naidu told Gates that public health services are being improved, while the latter also asked about the delivery of health services through bio-design. Gates noted that the poor can benefit through cheaper diagnostic tests, and also enquired about Amaravati. Naidu showcased the manner in which the greenfield capital city is being constructed, the release added.

Following these engagements at the secretariat, Gates and his team are expected to proceed to a farm at Undavalli village in Amaravati, where he will witness the use of drones and AI technology. Gates had earlier visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice, and this visit follows an invitation extended by CM Naidu to further deepen collaboration with the state government, Municipal Minister P Narayana earlier said.



