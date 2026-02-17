Gates Impressed by the Functioning of RTGS

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave a presentation to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates here Monday on the functioning of the Real Time Governance Society of Andhra Pradesh.

RTGS is rendering the civic services, as also healthcare and helping the agriculture sector by using high-end technology, Naidu told Gates during the latter’s visit to the RTGS Centre at the Secretariat.

Naidu explained how they were rendering civic services by using the data lake, AWARE 2.0, WhatsApp governance and the Sanjeevini health project and also how development of capital city Amaravati is being done.

Bill Gates appreciated the state government’s resort to technology in providing such services.

When Naidu explained how information was being collected to gauge the satisfaction levels of the people vis-à-vis the government services they get through RTGS, Bill Gates lauded the system. In specific, he enquired about the steps being taken to protect the land records of the people.

The CM responded by saying the government was using blockchain technology and QR code to prevent tampering of land records.

On development of the capital city, Naidu said Amaravati would be developed as a green and blue city.

In a separate meeting involving ministers, officials and Bill Gates, Naidu sounded confident that the visit of the Gates Foundation chairman would pave the way for furthering the digital revolution in AP.

A four-member group of ministers led by education and electronics minister Nara Lokesh received Bill Gates at the Vijayawada international airport. The flight was delayed due to dense fog.

At the Secretariat, the chief minister extended a warm welcome to the visiting US delegation. Bill Gates responded by approaching Naidu with a “Hello friend! How are you?” gesture.

CM Naidu introduced deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers to Bill Gates.

During the breakfast meeting with Bill Gates in the CM’s chamber, Naidu showed him the huge portrait of Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala, and explained to the visiting dignitaries the significance of Tirumala temple.