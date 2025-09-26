Gastro, Diarrhoea: Officials Warned Against Inaction

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has asked district collectors to ensure effective steps to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like gastro-enteritis and diarrhoea across the state.

On Friday, he held a video conference with district collectors to review the scenario. He warned officials that if diarrhoea or gastro cases spread due to lack of supervision or negligence on the part of officials, strict disciplinary action would follow.

Wherever such cases are detected, the areas should be completely isolated immediately. Food stalls should be closed and leakages in fresh water pipelines must be completely checked.

Recently, diarrhoea spread in Vijayawada and Guntur cities, putting the locals to a lot of difficulties. In such situations, the authorities should respond immediately, set up medical camps and completely close the food stalls, the CS said.

Steps should also be taken to ensure that water pipelines are free from leakages. The hand pumps and borewells should be inspected regularly and water quality tests conducted.

The chief secretary asked the officials to continuously monitor the fresh water pipelines along the drains to urgently plug the leaks. Officials of the municipal and panchayat raj departments should take appropriate action.

Vijayanand directed the district collectors of the respective river basins to be fully alert, and alert the people at any time as the flood flow of the Godavari and Krishna rivers kept increasing. Collectors, he said, should take appropriate precautions as “there are chances of rain and heavy rain for the next three days.”