Gas Shortage Slows Food Service To Pilgrims At Private Outlets In Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Pilgrims visiting Tirumala are facing delays in accessing food as the ongoing LPG shortage has disrupted kitchen operations, resulting in long queues and slow service across private eateries.

As commercial gas supply remains irregular, several hotels and fast food centres have either reduced output or shifted to firewood- and coal-based cooking to continue operations. Though the shift has enabled them to remain in business, pace of food preparation has slowed significantly in the town that depends on quick service to manage heavy pilgrim flows.

The impact is clearly evident during peak hours. Devotees are waiting longer at the functioning outlets even for basic items, such as tea and tiffin.

“We completed darshan and came out expecting to eat quickly and move homewards. But we had to stand in line for food for a long time. This is difficult, especially for elderly people and families travelling with children,” said Pasupuleti Sravan, a pilgrim from Mydukuru.

Owners of food outlets say they often have to wait for days to secure a refill. The demand-supply gap has pushed black market prices to ₹3,000–₹3,500, with no assurance of availability. There are also allegations that domestic cylinders are being diverted and sold illegally for ₹2,000–₹2,500 per cylinder.

Food outlet owners say shift from LPG has affected their ability to handle large volumes daily. “Cooking on firewood is labour-intensive and takes more time. It becomes difficult to respond when large numbers of pilgrims arrive at once,” one of the owners said. He disclosed that they have been forced to cut down on menu and increase prices to cope with the rising input costs.

In an attempt to find alternatives, some traders tried adopting electric stoves. However, TTD’s electricity department is discouraging their use. Officials say Tirumala’s power network is not equipped to handle the sustained high load required for commercial cooking.

“Electricity network in Tirumala had been built for a limited commercial load. Electric stoves draw high current continuously, increasing the load on transformers and distribution lines. When demand crosses safe limits, systems respond by tripping feeders to prevent damage. This leads to voltage drops and power cuts, which can affect both eateries and essential services,” an official pointed out.

The growing dependence on firewood and coal has increased demand for wood sourced from nearby rural areas, pushing up prices. Experts have raised concerns over the long-term impact of smoke on workers, and increased air pollution in the hill town.