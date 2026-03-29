Gas Shortage Hits Orphanages, Old-Age Homes in Ap; Govt Urged To Intervene

Vijayawada: Raising concern over the impact of cooking gas shortages on vulnerable sections, state coordinator of the Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh state branch, B.V.S. Kumar has appealed to the state government to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to orphanages and old-age homes.

In a representation to the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Kumar highlighted the hardships faced by institutions caring for destitute elderly persons and children. He said disruptions in the global supply chain have led to an acute shortage of cooking gas, severely affecting welfare institutions dependent on LPG for daily meals.

According to available data, Andhra Pradesh has about 247 registered old-age homes, of which only 75 receive government grant-in-aid. In addition, nearly 100 unregistered homes are run by NGOs and charitable organisations, housing an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 elderly persons.

The situation is equally critical in child care institutions. The state has nearly 600 such centres, with 497 registered under the women and child development department, catering to around 15,000 children.

Kumar said many institutions are struggling to run their kitchens due to the shortage, making it difficult to provide regular meals. He warned that the crisis poses a serious threat to the health and well-being of inmates, particularly the elderly and children.

He urged the government to direct district collectors to identify all such institutions, including unregistered ones, and bring them under a support mechanism. He also called for priority allocation of LPG cylinders and close monitoring to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Kumar said timely intervention by the government would help alleviate the suffering of thousands of vulnerable individuals. A copy of the representation has also been submitted to the Chief Secretary for necessary action.