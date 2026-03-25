Gas Consumers Stage Stir with Empty Cylinders

Kakinada: LPG consumers staged a protest with empty gas cylinders at the Jaggampeta Gas dealer shop here on Tuesday. They picketed the road, demanding that the dealer as well as the government supply the gas-refills to them.

The traffic was stranded for nearly a kilometre distance at Gokavaram Road. The Jaggampeta police rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. The agitators alleged that whenever they went to the agency, they found a `no stock’ board.

“We are not being given any information as to when the refills would be delivered,” they said.

Meanwhile, the people in erstwhile East and West Godavari districts are getting restive for gas-refills. They are queuing in front of the gas agencies and pressing them for early supply. Consumers having a single cylinder are facing more difficulties these days due to non-delivery of refills.

When the people find a gas cylinder vehicle, they chase it and demand early supply. The dealers said consumers should reveal the OTP and bring the gas consumer book to Tallapudi. The gas is being supplied to only a few of the consumers, who had booked the refill before March 10.

In Kakinada, the consumers are exerting pressure on the dealers and urging the officials to supervise the supply of gas cylinders. Officials said that after delivering the gas refill, the consumers can book another cylinder only after 25 days.