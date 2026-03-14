Gas Bookings Double In East Godavari Amid Shortage Fears

KAKINADA: LPG refill bookings in East Godavari district have doubled in the past few days as consumers fear a possible shortage of cylinders due to the prevailing war situation.

District collector Kirthi Chekuri said that while daily refill bookings earlier ranged between 11,000 and 11,500, the number has now risen to 22,000 to 22,500 bookings per day.

She urged consumers not to panic or make unnecessary bookings, assuring that LPG supply in the district remains stable.

According to the collector, around 12,000 to 12,500 LPG cylinders are being supplied to consumers daily through 52 gas distributors, while 17,360 cylinders are currently available in stock with distributors in the district.

Consumers can book gas cylinders through WhatsApp or by giving a missed call, she said, adding that dealers will deliver cylinders accordingly.

Chekuri said LPG supply continues smoothly in the district and cylinders are being delivered following the FIFO (First In, First Out) system.

She added that supply from bottling plants in Gokavaram, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada remains uninterrupted. A control room has also been set up to address consumer issues. Consumers can contact the helpline at 8074661259.

Officials said that due to a large number of refill bookings being made simultaneously, some calls may not connect. In such cases, consumers can send a message via WhatsApp or give a missed call to the numbers provided by oil marketing companies.

For Bharat Gas, consumers can send the message “Hi” to 1800224344, or SMS to 7710955555, while other booking numbers include 7715012345 and 7718012345.