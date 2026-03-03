Garikpati’s Remarks For AP To Be Named As Telugu Nadu Kicks Up Row

Vijayawada: Noted Telugu scholar and orator Garikapati Narasimha Rao’s recent remarks to rename Andhra Pradesh as ‘Telugu Nadu’ have kicked up a row.

Bhuvaneswari Peetam seer Kamalananda Bharati reacted sharply to such remarks on Monday and said that former chief minister late N.T. Rama Rao floated a political party called Telugu Desam with a slogan to safeguard the self-respect of the Andhrites. He said that though the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated by setting up a new state called Telangana, all the Telugu-speaking people were united together.