Garikpati’s Remarks For AP To Be Named As Telugu Nadu Kicks Up Row
Bhuvaneswari Peetam seer Kamalananda Bharati reacted sharply to such remarks
Vijayawada: Noted Telugu scholar and orator Garikapati Narasimha Rao’s recent remarks to rename Andhra Pradesh as ‘Telugu Nadu’ have kicked up a row.
Bhuvaneswari Peetam seer Kamalananda Bharati reacted sharply to such remarks on Monday and said that former chief minister late N.T. Rama Rao floated a political party called Telugu Desam with a slogan to safeguard the self-respect of the Andhrites. He said that though the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated by setting up a new state called Telangana, all the Telugu-speaking people were united together.
He faulted the Telugu scholar for raising the issue as he would visit AP only for summer or Sankranti vacation and stay put in Hyderabad. He said that the scholar who would visit AP as a guest has no moral right to advise how the five crore people should live. He asked whether Andhra Pradesh did not mean Telugu and turned critical against such scholars who stopped Madras from being a part of Andhra Pradesh