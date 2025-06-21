Gardening Skills Training Launched For Amaravati’s EWS Youth

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture and ADCL, inaugurated a three-week Gardeners Training Programme on Friday at the APCRDA Nursery premises beside the AP Secretariat in Velagapudi.

The initiative aims to upskill 30 selected individuals from economically weaker sections (EWS), Self Help Groups (SHGs), and unemployed youth from Amaravati capital city villages.

The inaugural event was attended by joint director of horticulture Devamuni Reddy, assistant director Vijayalaxmi, deputy director Andal (ADCL), and deputy director BJ Benny (APCRDA). The programme is coordinated by Additional Director (Landscape & Environment) M. Hari Prasad, with expert trainers from the Department of Horticulture.

Trainees aged between 18 and 40 years were selected by the Social Development Wing of APCRDA. The Department of Horticulture is handling the training, while APCRDA is providing funding and facilities. After completing the training, participants will be deployed in greenery and landscape maintenance projects undertaken by ADCL, depending on merit and demand.

The event also highlighted plans for a Permanent Horticulture Nursery and Training Centre (HNTC) at Uddandarayunipalem, which will serve as a regional hub for ongoing capacity building in horticulture.