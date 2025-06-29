Garbage Piles In Vizag’s Slums During Monsoon Raise Health Concerns

Visakhapatnam: There are mounds of garbage piled in the narrow, winding and interconnected lanes of Kota Veedhi, Conveyor Belt Slums, Ferry Road, Ambusarang Veedhi, Chilakapeta, Gnanapuram, Allipuram and New Colony. They are not just an eyesore but a health crisis developing in slow motion as the monsoon is picking up.

Rains are clogging drains, leading to stagnant water breeding mosquitoes, with the risk of disease outbreaks increasing with every rain.

These neglected areas are located near industrial corridors and railway lines. There is virtually no sanitation. Discarded food, plastic waste, broken glass and even medical refuse are o pathways and in open drains.

At places like Ferry Road and New Colony, residents navigate carefully around waste-choked gutters, while children play nearby, oblivious of the danger.

Said P. Simhadri, a paint worker in Kota Veedhi, “We are worried about dengue, cholera and skin infections.” His concerns are echoed by M. Bhudevamma, a resident along Ferry Road. “When it rains, the drains overflow. The garbage dumped in them comes back on the roads,” she points out.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is facing criticism for not being consistent in collecting waste from these areas. Activists, including K. Chandrasekhar, leader of the Andhra Pradesh Matsyakara Karmika Sangham, claims that they have informed GVMC about the garbage pileup and highly contaminated sites, complete with photographic evidence. But the response of authorities is sluggish.

“This is not just a garbage issue. It is a matter of life,” said V. Shankar, a resident of Pedda Jalaripeta. He pointed to increasing instances of dengue and malaria.