Ganta to Release Visakha Files Listing Land Grabs by YSRC

Visakhapatnam: Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Sunday announced that he will soon release a report titled “Visakha Files” highlighting the details of various lands grabbed by YSRC leaders in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam, Ganta said the disclosure will be similar to Kashmir files. He alleged that individuals, including those at the level of chief secretary, have been involved in land grabbing in Vizag.

The MLA said he will address the issues being faced by homeowners, vacant plot owners, and farmers in Simhachalam and Panchagramalu villages and provide relief to them.

Ganta reminded the media that during the recent visit of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to north Andhra, the CM had recommended that house repairs could be allowed.

The MLA emphasised the need to realign the Bhogapuram- Bheemili beach, stating that it had been unilaterally designed without taking feedback from the public.

Regarding the ongoing social media campaign over the suspension of Santi, who served as an assistant commissioner in the Department of Endowment, Ganta advised Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy to come forward and provide an explanation, given the sensitive nature of the matter.

On the occasion, the MLA released a poster outlining the NDA government's initiatives over the past month in AP.