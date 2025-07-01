Ganja Smuggler Gets 14-Years Jail

Visakhapatnam: A native of Anakapalle has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1.40 lakhs, for smuggling 200 kg of ganja in 2019.

The convicted Nella Teja Murthy is originally from BD Colony in Eluru, West Godavari district, but currently resides in Pedda Uppalam village of Rayavaram mandal, Anakapalle.

Pronouncing the sentence, first additional district Judge of Visakhapatnam, M. Venkataramana, said if Teja Murthy fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional six months of ordinary imprisonment.

The case dates back to February 3, 2019, when Yelamanchili Town Police received a tip-off that led to a major drug bust. At 2:30 pm, police led by Sub-Inspector G. Narayana Rao conducted a routine vehicle check near the BPCL Petrol Bunk on National Highway-16.

During the operation, police stopped and searched a van traveling from Tuni going towards Anakapalle. The search uncovered five white packets containing 200 kg of ganja.

Teja Murthy was immediately arrested and remanded to custody. The case was registered under relevant narcotics laws.