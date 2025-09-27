Ganja Case: Accused Escape After Eagle Team Chase

Kakinada: The Eagle Team of East Godavari district has been pressed into service to trace and arrest those who transported ganja in a car.

According to the police, on Sept 23, the vehicle with ganja packets passed through Annavaram highway, after it hit a toll plaza in Visakhapatnam district.

Police said Jaggampeta CI Srinivas tried to stop the vehicle near Krishnavaram tollgate. On seeing the police, the car made a U-turn and fled. The CI caught up with the gang and hit and broke the front and rear glasses of the vehicle, but the car-borne gang escaped at 200km speed through Kirlampudi, Peddapuram, Samalkot, Mandapeta and other places. The car fled through the fields of RB Patnam, Vetlapalem etc.

After a while, the car-borne gang dumped the ganja packets in a field, covered them, and then fled again in the car. As the car glasses were broken, some of the ganja packets fell on the road at Kirlampudi. The police said they seized it. Eagle team incharge Surya Mohan Rao expressed the hope that the accused and the car would be traced and arrested soon.

Meanwhile, a video of the car crashing into the toll plaza and injuring three employees became viral on social media on Friday. The Kakinada district special branch police condemned it.

Cops said the video did not belong to Jaggampeta circle and Kakinada district. The incident took place in Denkada in Vizianagaram district. The accused fled by car and the police tried to stop it near Jaggampeta highway. Stringent action would be taken against those who made the news viral in social media, cops said.