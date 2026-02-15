Gang smuggling ganja concealed in doormats busted in Vizag

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has busted a ganja smuggling racket at Visakhapatnam.

A gang was found to be smuggling ganja hide in doormats. When a smuggler was found to be carrying doormats in large quantities, the police grew suspicious and checked them only to find ganja wrapped in cello-tape. The police seized as many as 60 kgs ganja from the possession of the arrested gang members.