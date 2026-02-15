 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Gang smuggling ganja concealed in doormats busted in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh
15 Feb 2026 4:33 PM IST

When a smuggler was found to be carrying doormats in large quantities, the police grew suspicious and checked them only to find ganja wrapped in cello-tape

Gang smuggling ganja concealed in doormats busted in Vizag
x
The Government Railway Police (GRP) has busted a ganja smuggling racket at Visakhapatnam. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has busted a ganja smuggling racket at Visakhapatnam.

A gang was found to be smuggling ganja hide in doormats. When a smuggler was found to be carrying doormats in large quantities, the police grew suspicious and checked them only to find ganja wrapped in cello-tape. The police seized as many as 60 kgs ganja from the possession of the arrested gang members.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news ganja smuggling Visakhapatnam Government Railway Police (GRP) 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X