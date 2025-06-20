Gandikota to Get Luxury Boost with Oberoi Hotel, Says Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri

Anantapur: Gandikota, often referred to as the "Grand Canyon of the South", is set for significant development to position it more prominently on the world tourism map, said Kadapa District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri.

Speaking at the ‘Yoga Andhra’ programme held at the Gandikota Tourist Centre, where he was the chief guest, the Collector said that hospitality giant Oberoi is preparing to set up a star-category hotel near Gandikota to cater to international tourists.

He inspected the site allocated for the hotel and said the Gandikota Development Committee has been constituted, with development plans already finalised.

The Collector observed that Gandikota, one of the most ancient and historically rich tourist destinations in South India, would soon become a key part of the global tourism circuit.

As part of the Oberoi Group’s plans, the company will construct essential infrastructure including roads, a helipad, and resort buildings. The Collector also visited the nearby Mylavaram boating point and its access route, accompanied by Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy.