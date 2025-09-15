Gandikota Emerging As Exciting Tourism Destination

ANANTAPUR: The scenic Gandikotae, known as the Grand Canyon of the South, is gaining fresh attention across the country and attracting foreign tourists in doves.

The historic tourism spot in Kadapa district won the ‘Most Promising New Destination' award at the Business Leisure Travel and MICE Exhibition (BLTM 2025) in New Delhi this past week.

The Andhra Pradesh tourism department showcased its diverse offerings, including heritage sites, pristine beach destinations, rural tourism experiences and eco-tourism initiatives at the event held from Sept 11-13 at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention Centre.

Gandikota, with its scenic hills and valleys, received the award in the 'Responsible Tourism Awards' category, supported by ICRT and the central tourism ministry. This would boost Gandikota's appeal to adventure-seeking tourists.

Renowned also for its pink granite rocks and fort, Gandikota’s gorge is formed by the Pennar river that divides the Erramala hills.

During BLTM 2025, state tourism representatives participated in B2B speed networking sessions, building relationships with corporate buyers, MICE planners, tour operators, destination management companies, hospitality brands and international tourism boards from entities like Sri Lanka, Israel, and also the Russian port city of St Petersburg.

The state government aimed to develop world-class MICE facilities in destinations at Gandikota and other tourism destinations with corporate events and incentive packages to become a leader in the MICE tourism segment.

The BLTM event, focused on business and MICE tourism in India, featured over 500 exhibitors and 15,000 pre-qualified buyers, showcasing AP’s tourism potential to a global audience.

Notably, the formulation of a master plan for the development of Gandikota as a top tourist destination was announced by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu during a recent visit to the area. He also initiated development projects worth `78 crore under SASKY scheme.

Naidu, among other things, laid the foundation for a tourism development project under the SASKY scheme, at an estimated cost of `78 crore. The government has concrete plans to transform Gandikota into a world-class tourism destination, including the construction of star hotels to accommodate visitors.

Viewpoints, eco-friendly tent cities, boating facilities and illumination of the historic fort along with ropeway, a glass-bottom walkway and a light-and-sound show to enhance the visitor experience are planned.

