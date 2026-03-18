Gandhi Bunakar Mela As To Boost Handloom Sector

Vijayawada: With a focus on strengthening the handloom sector and creating better marketing avenues for weavers, the Gandhi Bunakar Mela — a national handloom exhibition — opened here on Wednesday.

The inauguration was done by Industries and Commerce Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia, along with NTR district Collector Lakshmisha. The 14-day fair will end on March 31. It would offer a vibrant platform for showcasing artistic handloom products from across the country.

The centrally sponsored event brings together handloom societies and organisations from several states, including AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Gujarat and Haryana.

A total of 115 stalls have been set up, featuring participation from 112 handloom societies and organisations, of which 47 are from AP.

Sisodia said the initiative aims to provide weavers with direct market access and promote their craft by bringing diverse handloom products under one roof. He noted that last year’s mela recorded sales worth Rs 3 crore.

District collector Lakshmisha described the mela as a unique platform showcasing exquisite handloom fabrics with innovative designs. He encouraged people to make the most of the exhibition, especially in view of the upcoming Ugadi festival and summer season, when a wide range of special fabrics are on display.

Lakshmisha added that as part of the ‘One District–One Product’ initiative, Kondapalli toys are also being developed with innovative designs, supported by skill development programmes.

Senior officials, including Handlooms and textiles additional director Muralikrishna, joint director Raja Rao, APCO general manager Annababu, and Vijayawada weavers’ service centre deputy director Anil Sahu were present.