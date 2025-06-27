Gaming App Using Tirumala Temple Imagery Sparks Outrage

Tirupati: A mobile gaming application reportedly using the name and imagery of the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple has triggered widespread outrage among devotees and political leaders alike. The app, developed by the Tamil Nadu-based Roblox company, is said to simulate a virtual journey from Tirupati to Tirumala, including visuals of Vaikuntam Queue Complex and the temple interiors, culminating in a graphic representation of the deity’s darshan. Allegations have surfaced that the app has generated significant profits by commercialising the devotional experience, sparking backlash from devotees, who accused the developers of exploiting religious sentiments. On Thursday, Jana Sena Party leader Kiran Royal lodged a formal complaint with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B.R. Naidu, demanding strict action against those responsible for the app’s creation.

In response, the chairman expressed strong displeasure over the issue and directed TTD vigilance and security wing officials to initiate immediate investigation. “We have received complaints that this app is monetising spiritual sentiments under the guise of devotion. Any misuse of sacred visuals for commercial gain will not be tolerated,” Naidu stated, assuring that stringent action would be taken.

TTD vigilance wing is expected to issue notices to the developers soon. Speaking to the media, Kiran Royal stated that the game distorts the sanctity of Tirumala by attempting to recreate intricate temple interiors and rituals. “Such representations not only hurt devotees’ sentiments but also pose a serious security risk. If these games continue, sensitive details of the temple premises could become easily accessible,” he warned. Kiran also alleged that similar apps have emerged using temple imagery from other states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, and urged those governments to take immediate action.