AP Facing Difficulties to Market State Products Amid War: Chandrababu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said here that the West Asia war is affecting the marketing of products made in the state, but noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking measures to offset these difficulties.

Addressing a public meeting after unveiling a statue of Potti Sriramulu in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, he said,"The marketing of various products from the state is running into problems due to the war. However, PM Modi is taking measures to avoid the impact of the war's fallout on the country," said Naidu. Calling for collective efforts during difficult times, the TDP supremo said precautions should be taken to ensure that development does not stop.

Earlier, Naidu unveiled a 58-foot bronze statue of Potti Sriramulu, a freedom fighter, who had fasted unto death demanding the carving out of a separate state from Madras for Telugu-speaking people. Sriramulu's indefinite fast lasted for 58 days, and he died on December 15, 1952. As a fallout of this fasting, a separate state, Andhra Pradesh, was carved out from the then Madras state for the Telugu-speaking people, which ultimately led to the creation of other linguistic states in India.

Andhra Pradesh was further bifurcated into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh decades later.

The chief minister unveiled the statue of Potti Sriramulu, who is revered as 'Amarajeevi' (immortal being), at Shakhamuru Park here on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, on Monday.

The first phase of this project, carried out at Rs 150 crore, has been completed on a 6.8-acre plot, while the Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust completed the construction of the 58-ft statue in six months. A total of 26 tons of bronze and 42 tons of iron were used for the statue. In the second phase, a museum, photo gallery, auditorium and a skill development centre will be constructed at the site.This memorial complex will be developed to reflect the sacrifice of Sriramulu.

Remembering Sriramulu's sacrifice, the CM called for efforts to develop the state.

Calling Sriramulu synonymous with inspiration, the CM said that the statue was designed 58 feet tall to symbolise his 58-day fasting.

The Chief Minister said that Sriramulu's statue has been christened as the 'Statue of Sacrifice' and underscored that he had fought for several causes and made the ultimate sacrifice to achieve a Telugu state. Naidu stressed that Sriramulu's sacrifice heralded the creation of linguistic states and noted that he had also fasted for 29 days for temple entry of Dalits.

Recalling that the Telugu state had faced many difficulties in the past and continues to do so, Naidu recollected that Kurnool was made a capital earlier, followed by Hyderabad and Amaravati post-bifurcation of the state. However, he alleged that games were played in the name of capital city trifurcation between 2019 and 2024, and ultimately, no capital was built during the previous YSRCP regime. Now, he said, Amaravati is being developed as a people's capital. Though the Telugu community had split at different times and stayed together in different periods, Naidu said now there are two states for the Telugu community.

For the reconstruction of the state, Naidu said the TDP, Janasena, and BJP have formed a coalition, which led to 'good results' in the past 21 months. Claiming that the NDA alliance government is taking up welfare and development, Naidu promised to complete the Polavaram Project before the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu (Kumbh Mela-like pilgrimage). Moreover, Naidu released a postal cover on Sriramulu.