Gambling: AP Police Arrest 11 Persons, Seize Over Rs 19 Lakh Cash

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh police arrested 11 persons, including the organiser of a gambling game, and seized over Rs 19 lakh cash, mobile phones, vehicles, and other things, said an official on Thursday.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) V Vishnu Swaroop, the main organiser was identified as Jerripothula Shiva (30), a resident of Donkada Colony in Aganampudi village, who confessed to running a restaurant at Lankelapalem and coordinating the gambling sessions.

"We conducted a raid on the outskirts of Nakkavanipalem village and apprehended 11 persons playing the card game 'Kotha', while a few others managed to flee, who will be nabbed soon," Swaroop told PTI.

He said that the police, based on credible information received late on October 21, carried out the raid. The DSP said the police seized over Rs 19 lakh in cash, 17 mobile phones, two bikes, one car, 10 new packs and 52 used playing cards, two lights and others.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 9(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974 and Section 112(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).