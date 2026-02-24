Gambling Addict Held For Murdering Woman, Robbery

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 54-year-old woman and robbing gold and cash worth over ₹8.6 lakh from her house in Arilova on February 11.

The accused, Vanjarapu Siva Gangaraju alias Tattoo Siva of Vizianagaram district, was arrested at Visakhapatnam railway station on February 22 while allegedly trying to flee to Tamil Nadu.

The victim, Kapu Lakshmi, was found dead at her residence by her husband, who lodged a complaint with Arilova police.

Police said the accused, allegedly burdened by gambling debts of around ₹25 lakh, targeted the victim after being in prior phone contact with her. He allegedly strangled and assaulted her when she refused to give him money, then fled with her gold ornaments and cash.

Using CCTV footage and call data analysis, police tracked him after he moved through several cities. About ₹5.05 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, a mobile phone and a bicycle were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.