Gamblers Made To Hold Placards In Public As Punishment

VISAKHAPATNAM: In an unusual punishment aimed at creating public awareness, a Srikakulam court ordered five men caught gambling to hold placards in busy junctions declaring that gambling and public drinking are harmful to families and society.

The five were arrested red-handed by police while playing cards for money in Srikakulam on Wednesday and were produced before Second Class Magistrate K. Sivaramakrishna on Thursday. After hearing the charges, the magistrate directed each of the accused to display the placards for ten days in prominent locations across the town.

In addition, the court imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on each of them. The placards, displayed at PSR Junction under One Town Police Station limits, drew significant attention from the public.

Deputy superintendent of police Ch. Vivekananda said the punishment served as a message to society that gambling and alcohol consumption have serious consequences on individuals and families.

Earlier in Visakhapatnam, judges had imposed similar awareness-based punishments, making those caught for drunken driving clean beaches and hold placards at traffic junctions.