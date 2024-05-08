Gajuwaka cop, citizen step in for beggar’s last rites A policeman and a local resident ensured respectable last rites for a person, who begged in the Gajuwaka area, after the latter died on Monday.



The deceased man, believed to be in his late fifties, had been discovered lifeless on the roadside leading to Himachalnagar. Local residents alerted the Gajuwaka police.

Head constable B. Narayana arrived at the scene and completed formalities. He tried to take the body for last rites but none came forward to even touch the body.

The head constable then contacted a local social worker who reached out to Tarun, a resident of the area. By then it was late on Monday evening.

Tarun held the body as the head constable drove his two-wheeler to the Jogawanipalem crematorium. The two then ensured the last rites for the unknown deceased.

Visakhapatnam community appreciated head constable Narayana for his commitment to duty and Tarun for his selfless act in a time of need.