Gajendra Singh Sets Stone For Akhanda Godavari Project Costing Rs 95 Crore

Vijayawada: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said the most-ambitious tourism project, Akhanda Godavari, would be taken up at a cost of Rs 95 crore to create a comprehensive and immersive riverfront experience for visitors.

The project aims at developing the Pushkar ghat and the Havelock bridge in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

On Thursday, he laid the foundation for the Akhanda Godavari project along with deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, ministers Kandula Durgesh and Nimmala Ramanaidu and AP BJP chief D Purandeswari.

The Union minister said the historic 125- years-old havelock railway bridge would be developed as a major tourism destination. This would enable visitors to walk across the Godavari river on a 1.2km stretch of the bridge adorned with themes, spans and interactive installations, cafés, souvenir shops and interpretation centres narrating the story of Rajamahendravaram and its rich cultural tapestry.

“As mentioned by deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, I come from Rajasthan, which is famous for its culture, tourism and legacy. I have my experience in the tourism industry for over three decades. I can tell you that once this project gets completed, it is going to be an icon in our country. People from all over the country will visit Rajamahendravaram and experience the charms on offer from Godavari riverfront tourism and the Havelock bridge.”

He noted that the island called Bridge Lanka on Godavari river is spread over 120 acres. It would host eco-tourism projects including a tent city, boating and recreational facilities developed under the public-private-partnership mode.

He said the Pushkar ghat would be rebuilt to reflect the grandeur and serenity of the historic city. He also proposed development of the Godavari Harathi ghat in such a way that it would elevate the visitors’ spiritual experience to a higher level. “This could become a pilgrimage and wellness destination with tourists visiting it throughout the year.”

The Union minister said the globally renowned Kadiyam nurseries would be developed in a big way. Kadiapuanka would be developed in ways as to feature floral exhibitions, live demos and gardening workshops, with restaurants offering authentic Godavari regional cuisines.

He said, “Once we complete all the proposed tourism projects in the region, it would help increase the tourist footfall to 15-20 lakh annually by 2025. This would also help provide 1,000 direct jobs and 8,000 indirect employment opportunities in the hospitality sector.”

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said Shekhawat wanted AP to progress fast and promised to extend any kind of support to this effect. He said, “Rivers are a part of our life and culture. There is a need to develop the Pushkar ghat to reflect our culture.”

Kalyan said that in the next four years, the Akhanda Godavari project would attract 35 lakh tourists. He sought support from Purandeswari to push the AP project proposals with the Centre for their early sanction and execution.

Purandeswari fumbled while wishing the dignitaries one by one on the dais, by calling the deputy CM Pawan Kalyan as the chief minister. However, she realised the mistake and soon corrected it.

The Union minister and the deputy CM jointly inaugurated the regional science centre located at Bommuru. Kalyan laid the foundation for construction of a building to accommodate the AP state forest academy in 12 acres.

The state government had sanctioned `1,834 lakh for construction of the building in the phase-1, out of a total outlay of Rs 30 crore.