Gajapathi Raju Opens Revamped Moti Mahal

Visakhapatnam: Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his wife Suneela inaugurated the modernised Moti Mahal at Vizianagaram Fort, developed at a cost of ₹12 crore.

The MR College, run by the Mansas Trust, will continue to function from this historic building. Arrangements have been made to provide facilities for around 2,000 students in the classrooms of Moti Mahal, which has been equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure including digital classrooms and computer laboratories.

Before the inauguration ceremony, Gajapathi Raju, his daughter and local MLA Aditi Gajapathi Raju garlanded and paid tributes to the statue of P.V.G. Raju. Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani and members of the Gajapathi Raju family were also present at the programme.