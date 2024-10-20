GAIL MD Urged to Complete Gas Pipeline

Kakinada: Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Kumar has requested GAIL Marketing Director Sanjay Kumar to expedite the completion of the gas pipeline between Srikakulam and Kakinada. Mahesh Kumar, who is also a member of the Fuel and Natural Gases Parliamentary Standing Committee, submitted a memorandum to the Marketing Director, noting the significant delay in laying the gas pipeline, which has prevented consumers from receiving pipeline gas. He encouraged GAIL to advance the pipeline project, citing the company's extensive experience in constructing gas pipelines. Sanjay Kumar assured the MP that he would consult with the Fuel and Natural Resources Regulatory Board before making a decision.



