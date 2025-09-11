Gaiety And Fervour Mark Sri Poleramma Jatara In Venkatagiri

NELLORE: The annual Sri Poleramma Jatara Mahotsavam drew a large swarm of devotees at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district this week.

Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy offered silk garments to the presiding deity, Sri Poleramma on Thursday. The Poleramma Jatara was celebrated as a state festival with government support for the second consecutive year.

The minister said the government is committed to ensuring that all devotees have a smooth darshan. The state now recognises 11 temple annual events as state festivals, up from five earlier, and provides financial support of up to ₹50 lakh for each temple. This year, ₹40 lakh has been sanctioned for the Jatara, while additional funds have been used for the deity’s ornaments, including a golden crown, hands, and feet, worth ₹1.7 crore.

The minister laid the foundation stone for a building complex and meditation hall, to be constructed at a cost of ₹1.65 crore on 72 acres of temple trust land in Venkatagiri.Local MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna thanked officials and devotees for their cooperation. District collector Venkateswar said nearly ₹50 lakh was spent under the endowments department to organise the festival. About 1,000 police personnel were put on the festival duty. SP Harshavardhan Raju supervised the security arrangements.The minister laid the foundation for new facilities for the devotees.