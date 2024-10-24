Gadkari sanctions Rs.252.42 Cr for elevated corridor development in Srikakulam

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday sanctioned Rs.252.42 Cr for upgradation and development of a six-lane elevated corridor at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

This project will be instrumental in alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and improving urban mobility, while also creating new socio-economic opportunities. Beyond reducing congestion, this initiative will stimulate economic activities, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life for the region’s residents, he said in a tweet.