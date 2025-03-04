Gade wins, Alapati leads in MLC polls

Vijayawada:As vote counting continued for the MLC elections in three constituencies—two for graduates and one for teachers—Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) candidate Gade Srinivasulu Naidu won the Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam teachers’ constituency late on Monday night. He won with 12,035 votes, defeating his nearest rival, APTF nominee Palakapati Raghu Varma, who secured 8,527 votes. The Election Commission is yet to declare the result.

Srinivasulu Naidu has now won the teacher MLC seat for two consecutive terms. Although he was previously close to the TDP, he distanced himself from the party after it extended its support to Palakapati Raghu Varma. The contest in this segment featured 10 candidates, but the primary battle was between Srinivasulu Naidu, Raghu Varma and Koredla Vijaya Gowri.



In the Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ Constituency, by the end of the fourth round of counting, TDP-backed candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad had secured 16,236 votes, while his closest rival, Progressive Democratic Front’s (PDF) nominee K.S. Lakshmana Rao, trailed with 7,828 votes. Rajendra Prasad is poised for victory. This constituency saw a total of 25 candidates in the fray, but the primary contest was between Rajendra Prasad and Lakshmana Rao.



Meanwhile, in the East-West Godavari Graduates’ Constituency, counting began late night, with final results expected on Tuesday. TDP-backed candidate Perabathula Rajasekhar appears to have an advantage over his closest rival, PDF nominee D. V. Raghavulu.





