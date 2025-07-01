‘Futuristic Lab On Wheels’ Launches AP Tour, Begins From Tirupati

TIRUPATI: A solar-powered mobile science lab, Edodwaja – Futuristic Lab On Wheels (Flow), has begun its educational tour across Andhra Pradesh, starting from Tirupati with an aim to make science and technology more accessible through hands-on learning.

Designed to spark curiosity and foster innovation, Flow is currently visiting government schools and institutions run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirupati as part of a 10-day outreach initiative.

The lab-on-wheels is equipped with advanced tools including robotics, drones, 3D printing, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), artificial intelligence and a mobile weather station. With the capacity to accommodate over 35 students at a time, the bus features 16 interactive zones where students engage in ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) activities, perform real-time experiments and receive guidance from expert mentors.

Flow is the brainchild of B.Tech graduate Madhulash Babu, who envisioned a platform that would transform how students interact with science and technology. The project was launched with ₹25 lakh seed funding from the Technology Business Incubator at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and later received an additional ₹80 lakh in funding from George Mason University, USA.

The initiative was inaugurated last year by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and has since reached over 45,000 students across Telangana.

“Flow is not just a lab but an ecosystem to nurture innovation and skill-building through practical workshops and interaction with industry experts. We aim to help students discover their inner talent and excel in it”, said Madhulash.

Flagging off the Tirupati leg of the tour, SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof. V. Uma praised the initiative, noting its impact on young learners. “The Edodwaja team is igniting young minds by making science both accessible and exciting. When students take part in hands-on activities, their brains form stronger connections. They also learn from mistakes and gain a deeper understanding of how things work in the real world”, she said, underlining the value of experiential learning.

Flow introduces three structured learning modules named Innovate Urself, Design Urself and Recreate Urself. It begins with a pre-visit session in classrooms to build curiosity and prepare students for the experience. In the Innovate Urself phase, students are introduced to emerging technologies through interactive lectures and Q&A sessions inside the mobile lab.

The Design Urself module offers deeper engagement, allowing students to experiment with DIY kits and apply their knowledge in a practical context. In the final stage, Recreate Urself, students continue their learning journey through a dedicated mobile app or website that provides access to theoretical content, demonstrations and collaborative learning opportunities, empowering them to learn at their own pace even after the lab has moved on.