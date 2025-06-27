Future Of Law Enforcement Through Generative Al and Agentic AI, Says DGP Gupta

Vijayawada:DGP Harish Gupta said on Friday that the A14AndhraPolice 2025 Hackathon, a first-of-its-kind initiative, is aimed at redefining the future of law enforcement through Generative Al and Agentic AI. “The idea for this hackathon was born just three months ago,” he said while addressing the event in Guntur.

Gupta explained that over 30 senior IPS officers worked closely with knowledge partner 4SightAI to “identify and refine the most pressing challenges in the policing domain, challenges that can benefit from GenAI, Al Agents, and intelligent systems.”



The result, he said, was eight real-world, high-impact use cases across productivity, intelligence, investigation and cyber security, which were designed not for experimentation, but for direct deployment.



The DGP said at least four of these use cases have potential to scale across other government departments such as health, urban services and transport.



From over 160 team registrations, “we have selected 60 of the most capable teams comprising leading Al startups, corporate R&D teams, and a few exceptional student groups, all of them joining us here in Guntur for the next 36 hours of innovation.”



The DGP said, “We are also honoured to have the IndiaAl Division from MeitY with us. They have expressed an interest in supporting our journey--not only with guidance and alignment but also with funding for selected outcomes.” He said, “This is similar to how eCOPS became CCTNS--a state innovation transforming into a national backbone. We've also been informed that teams from Silicon Valley and the global Al community are closely tracking this event.”

Why? Because many of our use cases mirror unresolved challenges across the world in public safety and civic technology, the DGP said.