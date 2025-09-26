Furore In Council As YSRC MLC Calls CM Naidu Kuppam MLA

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed furore when Opposition YSRC member Ramesh Yadav referred to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as Kuppam MLA while taking part in a short discussion on “Super Six.” Ruling NDA members rose in protest demanding withdrawal of the remark from records and initiation of action against the MLC. The Council, presided over by its chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju, took up the short discussion on Thursday. When he called on YSRC MLC Ramesh Yadav to speak on the “Super Six” programmes, the legislator began by targeting the ruling TD-led NDA government accusing it of failing to implement several poll promises, including creation of jobs for the unemployed youth, copying YSR Congress government's welfare scheme Amma Vodi as Thalliki Vandanam. He asked how much budget has been allocated for the schemes promised under the Super Six. In the process, he referred to the Chief Minister as Kuppam MLA. This made ruling alliance ministers and MLCs rush to the podium and staged a protest, demanding an apology from the YSRC MLC for making such remarks. Excise minister Kollu Ravindra said Chandrababu Naidu is the leader of the house in assembly. He has served as the leader of the opposition in 2019–2024 and their party won 164 out of 175 seats with a striking rate of 94% in the last elections. The minister expressed strong protest saying the reference Kuppam MLA does not show any respect and honour to the CM, flouting established traditions and practices. Leader of Opposition in Council Botsa Satyanarayana tried to explain that MLC Ramesh Yadav had referred to the CM as MLA of Kuppam without any bad intent. Civil Supplies minister Nadendla Manohar questioned how the Chief Minister could be called as mere Kuppam MLA when he is the CM of AP with people showing a lot of respect towards him. BJP MLC Somu Veerraju said it is not correct to show disrespect to the CM.

Social Welfare minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneyulu Swamy insisted on withdrawal of the remark from the records, with action initiated against the member. As the Council plunged into commotion with ruling alliance members demanding action against Ramesh Yadav, chairman Moshenu Raju adjourned the house to examine the records. When the session resumed, the Council chairman announced, “We have examined the remarks made by both parties. The leader of the house should not be demeaned. We should follow the customs and traditions of the house. The objectionable remarks will be removed from the records. We will further examine the records and take appropriate action.”