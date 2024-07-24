Full support to corporates, NRIs keen to develop villages in AP: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has asserted that the state government will encourage voluntary participation of NRIs and Corporate entities to develop the rural areas in Andhra Pradesh.

“The government is mulling to involve locals to oversee the development programmes executed by these voluntary organisations in their respective regions,” Kalyan said on Tuesday.

Karur Vysya Bank MD B Ramesh Babu met Pawan Kalyan and expressed the bank’s willingness to help in the development of villages in AP.

Ramesh Babu explained the various development programmes undertaken by KVB at Manvadi hamlet in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. He cited initiatives related to water conservation, greenery development, hand holding of farmers in dairy farming, establishment of a digital library and a RO plant run by solar power in the village.

Pawan Kalyan asked KVB to provide a comprehensive plan in this regard and reiterated the state government’s support to individuals and organisations who voluntarily come forward to develop villages.