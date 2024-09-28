FSSAI takes samples of prasadam from Annavaram temple

FSSAI authorities also took samples of ingredients, including yellow gram, sugar, jiggery, ghee and cashew nuts, which are used in making the prasadam at the Annavaram temple.

FSSAI Kakinada district controller B. Srinivasa Rao told Deccan Chronicle that the samples have been sent to FSSAI-certified laboratories. Their results will come within 15 days. He maintained that FSSAI will not remain silent if any edible item is found to be adulterated.





Sources say the FSSAI intervention has come following allegations that poor quality ghee, jaggery and cashew nuts are being used while making the prasadam at the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy Temple. Though the temple executive officer knows about the substandard quality, he has not taken any action, it is alleged.

Telugu Desam and BJP have demanded that state government order a probe into Annavaram Prasadam also. Former MLA of Pithapuram S.V.S.N. Varma of Telugu Desam has expressed doubts about the quality of ghee being supplied to the Annavaram Temple by the Rythu Dairy.





Varma underlined that the same dairy also supplies ghee to Sri Varaha Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam. He pointed out that while Rythu Dairy supplies ghee to Annavaram temple at a cost of ₹538 per kilo, it is charging Simhachalam temple only ₹344 per kilo.

The former MLA asked the state government to probe the issues of both adulterated ghee and price variation.

A BJP spokesperson said not only the quality of Annavaram prasadam, but prasadams of all famous temples in the two Telugu states should be checked. Further the check must not be limited to ghee but also other ingredients.





Meanwhile, Food Testing Laboratory at the School of Food Technology in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) has trained staff of Annavaram Temple on how a quality prasadam must be prepared by checking the various ingredients.