FSSAI Holds Training for Tirupati Street Food Vendors

Tirupati: In a move to make available hygienic and quality food to citizens, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted a one-day capacity-building programme for street vendors and small food business operators in Tirupati on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for Health Pratap Rao Jadhav emphasised that the government is committed to empowering street vendors with skills and resources.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing through the Amrit Kaal. Initiatives like the Clean Street Food project aim to provide hygienic and quality food to the public, while uplifting street vendors and small food business owners,” Jadhav stated.

The union minister announced that the central government has approved the establishment of 100 Street Food Hubs across the country to promote hygienic food practices. Four of these hubs will be set up in Andhra Pradesh at Kadapa, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

“The government has waived the Rs 100 registration fee for street vendors applying for licenses online. Vendors must register and obtain licenses, thereby committing themselves to complying with the food safety standards,” Jadhav underlined.

He asked street vendors to take advantage of the PM SVANidhi scheme under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative to boost their financial independence and economic growth. He appealed to banks to extend necessary support to small vendors under the scheme.

During the event, the union minister interacted with the participating street vendors listened to their concerns, and encouraged them to prioritise hygiene and quality while serving food.

FSSAI south regional director Pancham, Andhra Pradesh joint food controller N. Poornachandra Rao, Telangana deputy director Balu Naik, Tirupati district revenue officer Narasimhulu, assistant food controller Venkateswara Rao, trainer Dr. Anjaneyulu and food safety officers were among those present.