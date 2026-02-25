FSSAI Flags Ethylene Glycol Leakage as Cause of Milk Contamination in East Godavari

Kakinada:The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reached a preliminary conclusion that ethylene glycol leakage was one of the causes of milk contamination consumed by residents in East Godavari district, leading to acute renal failure and Anuria disease cases.

During an inspection of Varalakshmi Dairy, run by Addala Ganeswara Rao at Narsapuram in Korukonda mandal, FSSAI officials found that a refrigerator used for milk storage had been repaired improperly. They observed that ethylene glycol had leaked into milk containers inside the refrigerator.

Officials said ethylene glycol is a clear, odourless, viscous liquid with a sweet taste, commonly used as automotive antifreeze and coolant, but it should not be used in food-grade refrigeration systems. An FSSAI official said food-grade refrigerators require propylene glycol, a synthetic liquid that absorbs water and is considered safer for such use. The use of ethylene glycol instead of propylene glycol allegedly resulted in contamination of milk, causing acute renal failure and Anuria disease.

Officials said some residents also suspected urea adulteration to increase milk thickness, though this requires further investigation.

A milk consumer from Chowdeeswar Nagar said the taste of milk had turned unusually sweet and bitter on one occasion. When she contacted the milk trader, she was told that milk from a different buffalo would be supplied the next day. She said she was distressed as the milk had already been given to her children before school.

She added that medical and health officials had collected blood samples from her family members and she was awaiting the test results. Expressing grief, she said four residents from the same locality had died after consuming the milk.

Medical and health officials have set up a health camp at Chowdeeswar Nagar, where blood samples are being collected from all consumers who purchased milk from the trader. Doctors at the camp said residents are voluntarily coming forward for testing, though fear and anxiety persist among consumers over possible health consequences.